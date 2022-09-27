Kwara demands MDAs collaboration to boost revenue, curb financial leakages

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has said that the internally-generated revenue of the state could only be boosted if Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government could work against financial leakages and better collaborate to boost the State revenue.

Shade Omoniyi, Chairman, of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service, who led her team to pay a working visit to the State Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Ilorin, Kwara State Capital on Monday, added that the collaboration with MDAs would expose ghost workers, uncover financial leakages and thereby improving revenue meant to the State coffers.

“KW-IRS is in the business of generating funds for the development of Kwara State; the MDAs are major stakeholders in what we are doing. The visit is also to know more about prospects, challenges, and how we believe we can get it done in a proper manner to boost the economy of the state,” she said.

Read also: Drupp: E-hailing cab business launched in Kwara

Responding, Abdullateef Alakawa, State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, pledged Ministry’s support in improving the state government’s internal revenue generation, saying the Ministry would assist the revenue agency to block all forms of loopholes identified in the revenue generating system of the state.

He noted that the visit had afforded the Ministry the opportunity to understand the areas needed to improve on and the areas to be addressed by the State Executive Council as the move to increase the revenue base of the State could not be required more than now when the nation is being faced with serious economic issues.

“Having understood the factors hindering the revenue drive of the sector, there is the need to proffer strategic response to address the challenges,” Alakawa said.