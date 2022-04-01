Drupp: E-hailing cab business launched in Kwara

A private company, Drupp Logistics Support Systems, in partnership with the Kwara State government on Friday launched the first e-hailing cab platform and business in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the cab business called Drupp in Ilorin, Oluwole Aguda, managing director, Drupp Harmony Limited, explained that the company was set up to provide jobs for teaming youths, to ensure socioeconomic development and as well grow the state economy.

Aguda, who noted that the business was not only created for commercial purposes, added that it aimed at delivering social value to people in a safe, secured and affordable way.

The managing director posited that, “At this point in global history where economies are under daily threats of survival, it behooves on responsible organisations and governments to expand their outlook to socially beneficial predispositions.

“We have employed and engaged Kwarans for business. We have launched a platform where persons, groups and families can achieve conveyance from one point to another point in Ilorin and in every part of Kwara State safely and affordably.

“We have started deploying a safe, secured and affordable service that has been extensively crafted with business sustainability in mind.

“The process of our emergence came from careful and deliberate thought, intelligent planning, collaborative development and assiduous dedication to the objectives of Drupp in Kwara.”

While appreciating the existing relationship between the company and the Professional E-hailing Drivers and Private Owners Association of Nigeria (PEDPAN), Aguda pointed out that the association had proven that meaningful, respectful and well defined partnerships could exist between cab hailing platforms and the engine rooms of these platforms – driving partners.

He further explained that the industry guaranteed security and competitiveness in the area of affordable prices, saying “Drupp is a people-driven business initiative and so we have proposed to provide favourable and fair working conditions for all partners. While we remain perpetually in client service, we moderate that ambition by ensuring that our policies actively capture the interests of our driving partners.

“We have enjoyed extensively, the support of the Kwara State government in approaching this milestone, the progressive environment and enable conditions of support make this evolving story a great one to tell”, added.

In his submission, Femi Oyetunji, secretary, Harmony Holdings Limited, the business outfit of the Kwara State government, said that the scheme is in line with the state government’s determination to create enabling environment for business to thrive, increase internally generated revenue of the state and add value to the citizenry.

Oyetunji noted that the idea behind creation of Drupp was part of the state government’s plan to provide jobs, as he assured government determination to ensure smooth running of the business in the state.