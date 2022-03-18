2023: Kwara APC set to reconcile aggrieved members

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state can only beat its own excellent record in the delivery of its campaign promises in basic education, healthcare, public funded-safety net programmes, gender mainstreaming and youths empowerment.

Speaking before a mammoth crowd at the inauguration of the Prince Sunday Fagbemi-led APC state executive committee in Ilorin, the state capital, the Governor said: “Kwarans have resolved not to ever hand the reins of government to wandering wolves and their allies.”

According to him, no true Progressives would leave the party under which Kwara is fast regaining its lost glories, adding that whatever disagreements among brothers can always be resolved if those involved are committed to the growth of the state.

“Today represents a new beginning for our party in Kwara State. I congratulate all members of the new state executive committee. Let me remind you that this position is a trust. You now carry the mandate of over 400,000 members of APC in Kwara State to lead us to another victory,” Abdulrazaq said, drawing applause from the huge crowd.

“You are coming on board at a crucial moment. No genuine Progressive, whatever the disagreements, will sabotage the collective resolve of the people of Kwara State to solidify the victory of 2019 in 2023.

“So, together with the government, you have a duty to mobilise the people of Kwara State on this just struggle to keep the till from those who perpetrated mindless pilfering of public properties and brought the state on its kneel,” the governor explained.

The Chairman, Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC), Sunday Fagbemi, who performed the inauguration, said the party would embark on genuine reconciliation to win back all aggrieved members of the party.

He said: “We shall not relent in our efforts to unite the party and match collectively to 2023, to not only deliver victory for APC across board, but to also do so with better margin compared to what we had in 2019.”

Fagbemi, therefore, urged all aspirants in the party to embark on their ambition with a great sense of decorum and sportsmanship.

He said: “The aspirants should have robust engagement with the members of the party in seeking for their support and they should not castigate one another under the guise of campaign. We are one big family and even if we are competing, we should do it with all sense of responsibility.”

Fagbemi, who reeled out the sector-to-sector achievements of the APC administration in the state, said all that is left “is for us to put our house in order.”

“Putting our house in order cannot happen without discipline within the party. We will therefore begin by ensuring that there is discipline within the party.”

The inauguration was well attended by party member.