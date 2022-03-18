Confusion in APC as Buni distances self from change of convention sub-committees

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appeared to be in a state of confusion as the Mai-Mala Buni, Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the party distanced himself from the change of the list of its convention sub-committees.

Akpan Udodehe, CECPC Secretary who has been reportedly sacked earlier on Thursday said the convention sub-committees inaugurated by Governor Abubakar Bello of Niger while acting as the Caretaker Chairman has been discarded.

According to Akpanudodehe other members of the CECPC had been removed from the Central Coordinating sub-committee, while only Buni is Chairman and he is the Secretary of the sub-committee.

With that development, Babajide Sanwoolu, Governor of Lagos State who was removed as Chairman of Media and Publicity Subcommittee to head the Finance Subcommittee by Bello has now gone back to his initial role.

Fani-Kayode has also now been reappointed as Deputy Chairman of the Media Committee unlike Bello’s list which had named the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed as co-Chairman.

In the new list, the Buni-led committee also dropped Umar Ganduje, Kano State Governor as Chairman of the Protocol sub-committee and appointed Yahaya Bello, Kogi State Governor as Chairman of the Security/Protocol sub-committee.

Ganduje will now revert to his earlier role as Chairman, Subcommittee on Accreditation of Volunteers/Diplomats/Diaspora/ Observers.

But Buni later in a statement he personally signed said the purported suspension of some activities initiated and executed by Bello ‘is not true’.

“Therefore, all activities that were done in my absence remain valid and binding. All-Party Stakeholders and members are hereby advised to disregard the previous statement discarding the activities of the Committee under the leadership of the Acting Chairman.

“It could be recalled that I had duly transmitted power to His Excellency, the Niger State Governor, H.E. Muhammed Sani Bello to enable me to undergo medical attention. Therefore, all actions and measures taken by the Committee under his leadership as Acting Chairman, remain effective.

“The party calls for support and understanding to move the Party forward to a successful Convention slated for March 26, 2022,” Buni said.