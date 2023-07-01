KW-IRS: 18 schools to compete for 2023 tax club grand finale

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) has said the preliminary stages of the 2023 Tax Club Quiz competition (TCQC) it organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development for both public & private secondary schools in Kwara have been concluded.

The programme held across the three (3) Senatorial Districts of the state, the preliminary rounds had 231 (Two Hundred and Thirty-One) schools, that expressed interest in the tax competition which took place at Ilesha Baruba and Lafiagi for Kwara North, Okeya-Ipo for Kwara South and Ilorin for Kwara Central.

Each District in the state produced six (6) schools, and eighteen (18) schools emerged, overall semi-finalists.

Schools that emerged semi-finalists in Kwara North Senatorial District are Government Secondary School, Lafiagi with 82% score, Baptist Model High School, Kaiama, 78%, Government Senior Secondary School, Tunga Aboki, Kaiama, 72%, Unique College, Kaiama, 68%, Royalseed High School, Jebba, 64%, and Lafiagi Secondary School, Lafiagi scored 62%.

While Kwara South Senatorial District had Government Secondary School, Omu Aran, with 80%, Adeola College, Offa scored 78%, Iyeru Okin African Church Secondary School, Offa, 68%, Oro Muslim High School, Oro, 66%, UMCA Secondary School, Share, 66% and Apostolic Faith Secondary School, Egosi-Ile with 66%.

The preliminary rounds of the competition for participating schools in Kwara Central Senatorial District had the following schools securing their spots at the semi-final stage; Stepping Stone College, Agbabiaka Ilorin, scored 82%, Ilorin South Local Government Senior Secondary School, Oke-Adini, Ilorin scored 74%, and Eucharistic Heart of Jesus Model College, Asa Dam, Ilorin, scored 74%.

Other schools that qualified to the semi-final stage from Kwara Central are Muslim Model Secondary School, Idi-Ori, Ilorin, with 72%, Government Day Senior Secondary School, Gaa-Akanbi, Ilorin, 66% and Roemichs International School, Offa Garage, Ilorin, had 60%; all clinching their spots to join their counterparts from Kwara South and North at the grand finale.

While congratulating all the semi-finalists across the State, the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service announces the end of the preliminary rounds for the year 2023 and preparations for the semi-final and grand finale stages of the competition which hold same day, on 2nd November 2023, where all eighteen (18) schools that qualified at the preliminaries, will compete for the grand prize of N2, 500.000.00 (Two Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira).