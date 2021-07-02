Kunda Kids widens diversity in children’s literature

As part of its continuous effort in diversifying children’s books in homes, libraries and schools around the world and inspiring young people about African history and culture, Kunda Kids has added two new books to its collection.

One of such books is “Queen Moremi Makes a Promise,” a story written by Ayo Oyeku, inspired by Queen Moremi a legendary Yoruba queen and folk heroine in the Yorubaland region of present-day southwestern Nigeria. The other book, which was written by Sokhna Ndiaye, is titled “King Alboury Cooks the Best Jollof” inspired by King Alboury, the last king of the great Jollof Kingdom of Senegal, and which celebrates the popular African dish jollof rice, which originated from Senegal.

Only 2 percent of recently published children’s books in the UK feature a black main character. Kunda Kids believes in championing children’s access to books and educational content, which is why it collaborates with a variety of international initiatives and partners to ensure that all children, especially those in remote or disadvantaged communities can have access to Kunda Kids content and materials.

Speaking about the new additions, co-founder, Kunda Kids, Dele Olafuyi, said: “With these new additions, we are making a continuous effort towards bridging the diversity gap in children literature to help preserve African history and culture in the minds of kids in Africa and the diaspora.

“This is why we continue to partner with creative storytellers who can tell informative and engaging stories that make children feel represented and introduce them to new people and places that they can enjoy learning about.”

Also speaking, co-founder, Kunda Kids, Louisa Olafuyi, added: “The lack of African representation in children’s book is hugely problematic because when children’s literature and content, in general, fails to provide representations of individuals from different backgrounds, cultures and races, it breeds ignorance. This is why it is important that parents/guardians, uncles and aunties buy such diverse books for their kids to help shape their worldview.”

Kunda Kids was founded in 2020 by husband and wife, Dele and Louisa Olafuyi during the Covid-19 lockdown and has since sold over 7,000 books from its premier collection; Africa’s Little Kings & Queens, a collection of four beautifully illustrated picture books, inspired by some of ancient Africa’s most influential leaders: Queen Yaa Asantewaa, Mansa Musa, Queen Kitami and Shaka Zulu

Kunda Kids is now selling in Europe, US as well as in bookstores across Africa. “Queen Moremi makes a promise” and “King Alboury cooks the best jollof rice” are currently not on sale, but can be pre-ordered on the Kunda Kids website, www.kundakids.com and will be available on additional platforms by August 2021 once released.