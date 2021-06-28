Child author inspires peers with book donation to Lagos school

Bemiwo Adesina, a sixteen-year-old author and student of Lifeforte International High School, Apete, Ibadan, recently donated copies of his first literary fiction, The Black Dragon, to his alma mater, Avi-Cenna International School, Lagos.

The gesture, according to him, is a deliberate effort to use his work as a motivation for children to channel their talent, knowledge, skill and energy towards productive ends like self-growth and social development.

The child author, at the presentation of the books, informed that the new book contains many moral lessons that everyone, especially the young generation could learn for their own betterment and called on the students to inculcate the habit of reading.

Born on 27th July 2004, Bemiwo Adesina’s penchant for reading and writing led him to venture into the writing world which culminated in his maiden effort, The Black Dragon. The book was published in Nigeria in 2020 by Makere.

“The Black Dragon is a story of a Farmer and a 13 years old orphan who had lost hope about life, but later found reasons to live again with the help of the Farmers innate powers. It contains a lot of moral lessons that teenagers and young adults could learn from,” said Adesina.

According to him, the book could also trigger the habit of reading in youngsters. He stated further that making the book accessible to secondary school students is to help them imbibe the good values that formed the theme of the book as well as adopt good reading habits.

Adesina noted the effort of his parents who, on discovering his talent, encouraged and supported him to make the book a reality, and expressed his belief that his fellow students would draw inspiration from his work.

“My sincere appreciation goes to my parents for making this dream a reality. Their support enabled me to develop my writing abilities which made for the writing of The Black Dragon possible. I am happy that the book will contribute to the body of knowledge for students like me as well as serve as motivation for students with writing skills or any other skills to utilize their talents to make for a better society,” he said.

Adeolu Adesanya, the school principal, while receiving the books, noted that the author is a good reference point for the Nigerian child, saying that several students will draw inspiration from reading the book, which was written by one of their peers.

“Bemiwo Adesina, with this book, has shown a good example for Nigerian secondary school students as to what they can do when they dedicate themselves to learning and working to sharpen their talents and skills. The Black Dragon will surely serve as motivation for many of our students, especially because the author is, not only a student like them, but also in their age bracket.”