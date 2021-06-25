Oyo pays N1.5bn as grant to public schools, gives 2.9m free notebooks to pupils

Not less than 187 different schools across Oyo State have benefited from the distribution of science equipment while 2.9million free notebooks have also been distributed to pupils, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, commissioner for Education, has said.

While disclosing also that 30,000 units of furniture were distributed, Olaleye said these were to complement the free education policy of the state under the administration of Governor Seyi Makinde.

Olaleye, who stated this while commissioning a block of classrooms renovated by the 1989 set of Iseyin District Grammar School (I.D.G.S), Iseyin’s Old Student body at the premises of the school on Friday, said a sum of N1.5billion has also been paid by the State government as grant to public schools.

The commissioner said the confidence of the people of Oyo State has been restored in the public school system, which has led to a high enrolment of pupils in primary schools and secondary schools.

“I wish to reiterate that the State government has committed substantial resources of the State to construction of new blocks of classrooms, renovation of dilapidated facilities, provision of student furniture, procurement of textbooks and other educational materials as well as purchase and supply of science equipment to schools.

“We have paid N1.5billion as grant to schools, distributed science equipment to 187 schools, distributed 30,000 units of furniture and 2.9 million free notebooks to students across the State,” he hinted.

Olasunkanmi appreciated the gesture of the 1989 alumni of IDGS for playing a prominent role in driving the course for qualitative education within the reach of all residents of the State across social status, as according to him, the renovated block of classroom would promote ideal learning environment and enhance teaching efficiency.

The Chairman, Iseyin local government, Mufutau Abilawon, in his speech, also saluted the dedication of the ’89 Set members and assured the people that the present administration in the State, under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde would leave no stone unturned to reposition education in Oyo State.

The alumni renovated the block of classrooms which also contain the school library and staff room, honored the teachers that taught them while in IDGS and distributed branded notebooks to three best students from Junior Secondary School (JSS) 1 to Senior Secondary School (SSS) 2.

The President, 1989 set of IDGS, Aliyy Olaniyi Wahab said the renovated block of classrooms cost the body N2.3million and the gesture was to partner with the Oyo State government in its stride to bring back the lost glory in the education system.

He called on the State government to come to the aid of the school and provide more amenities that will attract students and promote a quality learning atmosphere.

Wahab challenged the students of IDGS present at the event to emulate the good attitude of members of the 1989 set and work hard to become notable personalities in the future so they could also give back to their alma mater.

Highlights of the occasion include presentation of award excellence on the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye, presentation of gifts to all teachers of the ’89 Set and special prayers for the alumni.