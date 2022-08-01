Kumuyi storms Ikorodu with ‘total emancipation by the authority of Christ’

As part of his world evangelisation programme tagged, ‘Global Crusade with Kumuyi’ (GCK), the renowned international evangelist and Bible scholar, William Folorunsho Kumuyi, stormed Ikorodu, Lagos with the ‘Total Emancipation by the Authority of Christ’ alongside Jeff Deyo, a guest music minister.

Organised in conjunction with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), the GCK is a six-day monthly global crusade by Kumuyi, which also includes the ministers’ development seminars and ‘Youth Impact’’ a youth impartation by the Deeper Life General Superintendent.

According to Kumuyi, the crusade presents an opportunity for the students’ community in Ikorodu, as the host city to experience total emancipation in Christ. “I want to come and present an all-around emancipation programme to all the students’ community.”

Speaking with journalists Wednesday at the flag-off of the event, the cleric said that it was time Nigeria returned to God and urged that Nigerians put aside their differences and focus on nation-building as a development strategy to grow the country. “Let’s stop fighting and confronting each other; let’s give God a chance to make this nation better; through Nigeria, Africa can be better.

“It’s time for us as a country to step back and allow God to move this nation called Nigeria to where we are supposed to be as a giant of Africa. It’s something I am very optimistic that the Lord can do,” Kumuyi said.

Kumuyi engaged the global youth on ‘Unlimited Potential (UP)’ through the Impact Academy yesterday, where he showed them how to move from where they are to where God the Creator wanted them to be, “I want to see what young people can contribute to make Nigeria and the world a better place. What others are complaining about; how can they be a solution to the problem.

“I pray that what we are going to hear from God this time will contribute something to our future in such a way that our country will be on the map in a real sense. This is going to be a great time of visitation from the Lord and it is going to be a time of emancipation for our country economically; for our people socially and for everyone spiritually,” Kumuyi said.

According to him, many people have testified to the glory of God through the crusade which had taken place in different parts of the country in the last two years. “I have been to many places in Nigeria and will soon be going outside the country for this Global Crusade and we have seen a lot happening, lives have been transformed.

“Families were united, yolk was being broken and we are hearing testimonies all over the world. Here is our own time in Lagos State and am assuring everyone in Lagos State, Nigeria, Africa and the world that you will have good testimonies. This crusade is not for Christian or deeper life members alone, it is for everybody,” he said.