Kumuyi launches GCK global brand, commits to reaching all nations

William F. Kumuyi, the general superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church and convener of the ‘Global Crusade with Kumuyi’ (GCK), on Sunday 31 July, launched the GCK global brand in commiting to reaching more nations with the gospel.

“Based on statistics and analysis of our media streams, the GCK over the past year, has reached more than 150 countries with a monthly average physical audience of between 40,000 to 150,000 and virtual audience of over 3,000,000 people globally.

“We have documented over 200,000 people across the world who have been saved and transformed during these crusades. More than 30 million people have been impacted globally in the last year through the GCK,” Kumuyi said at the formal launch of the GCK brand held at the Lagos State University of Science & Technology (LASUSTECH) formerly LASPOTECH.

According to him, “what began as a mustard seed about a year ago with deepening roots, has spread far and wide and blossomed in awe of the mercy and might of God.”

Kumuyi, in an address titled, ‘Reprieve for a world in turmoil,’ said that people across the world are grappling with deep-seated emotional problems. Accordingly, he said dependence on psychotropic drugs is on the rise, with a resultant spike in suicide rates.

“It is this same mandate and mission that now drives me and has led to the birth of the GCK, proclaiming the gospel, and bringing reprieve and solace to a world gripped with mounting and seemingly unresolvable crises.

“We live in a crisis-ridden world. In the midst of scientific breakthroughs and technological advancements, we are witnessing increasing economic, social, cultural and ecological upheavals all of which impact negatively on the quality of life globally,” Kumuyi said.

Similarly, two books ‘The Minister Shown Approved’ and ‘Voyage to Liberation’ writen by Kumuyi on the crusade were also launched to deepen knowledge on the crusade and the converner.

According to the book reviewer, Nancy Mastroeni, the book is an “easy read book”. Also, the GCK Daily, a 15-minute content produced by Iyke Okafor, will run on all social media platforms.