Human knowledge not enough to resolve Nigeria’s challenges – Kumuyi

As Nigerians prepare for the forthcoming general election, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Bible Church, William Kumuyi has urged the electorate to look beyond the choice of who emerges as the next president of the country by giving God a chance to work things around, stating that human knowledge alone cannot resolve the numerous challenges confronting Nigeria at the moment.

Kumuyi made the observation on Wednesday, July 27, on his arrival to Ikorodu for the Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) tagged, ‘Total Emancipation by the Authority of Christ’ which starts Thursday at the sports ground of the Lagos State University of Science & Technology (formerly LASPOTECH), and runs till Tuesday, August 2.

“As I watch and read in the news about happenings in the country, am more concerned about the future of our country. As a country, we argue about many things, but I want to say that when we are looking into the key hole with both eyes; we don’t see anything.

“It’s time for us as a country to step back and allow God to move this nation called Nigeria to where we supposed to be as giant of Africa. It’s something am very optimistic that the Lord can do. Let’s stop fighting each other. Let’s stop the confrontation. Let’s stop opposing one another. Let’s step back and give God chance to work in this country. That way Nigeria and Africa will become great again,” Kumuyi said, just as he registered his displeasure over current happenings in the country.

According to him, the fightings and agitation among different tribes and religious bodies need to stop as that will not solve the challenges confronting the nation, and admonished Nigerian students to turn to God for clearer vision.

“I became born again the same year I entered university as a student; if I had entered ordinarily as a student, maybe my vision and focus will be on the subject I went to take which is mathematics at the university.

“But because I became transformed and I saw into the future that of new life, new spirit, new vision, new character that came to my life as a student. I could not just make a difference in my life and family alone, but to extend it to the nations and the world at large,” the cleric said.

He also disclosed that he would be engaging the youth on ‘Unlimited Potential (UP)’ through the Impact Academy during the crusade to show them how to move from where they are to where God the Creator wanted them to be.

“I want to see what young people can contribute to make Nigeria and the world a better place. What others are complaining about, how can they be a solution to the problem.

“I pray that what we are going to hear from God this time will contribute something to our future in such a way that our country will be on the map in real sense,” he said.

Speaking on the Impact of the crusade on the larger society, Kumuyi said that through the GCK there would be total emancipation from heaven, and great things would happen.

“This is going to be a great time of visitation from the Lord and it is going to be a time of emancipation for our country economically; for our people socially and for everyone spiritually,” the cleric said.

According to him, many people have testified to the glory of God through the crusade which had taken place in different parts of the country in the last two years.

“I have been to many places in Nigeria and will soon be going outside the country for this Global Crusade and we have seen a lot happening, lives are being transformed.

“Families have were united, yokes are being broken and we are hearing testimonies all over the world. Here is our own time in Lagos State and am assuring everyone in Lagos State, Nigeria, Africa and the world that you will have good testimonies. This crusade is not for Christians or Deeper Life members alone, it is for everybody,” he assured.

Oluremi Olaleye, the acting vice chancellor of Lagos State University of Science & Technology (LASUSTECH), while welcoming Kumuyi to the institution, pledged total support for the success of the crusade.

“Whatsoever you need for the success of the programme, we are going to assist with that. We are very optimistic that our institution will be blessed abundantly through this crusade,” Olaleye said.