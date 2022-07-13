Kuje jailbreak: Osinachi’s husband, Wadume haven’t escaped from custody- NCoS

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has dismissed reports that Peter Nwachukwu, husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, and a suspected kidnap kingpin, Hamisu Bala (a.k.a. Wadume), escaped from custody during the recent jailbreak at Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja.

The public relations officer, FCT command, NCoS, Chukwuedo Humphrey, said on Tuesday in Abuja that the two inmates were still in custody.

Some media reports had claimed that Osinachi’s husband and Wadume escaped during Friday’s terrorists’ attack on the custodial centre.

Terrorists attacked the custodial centre and freed about 879 inmates. Some of the escapees have, however, been recaptured.

Humphrey said that the clarification became necessary in view of a publication by an online medium alleging that Wadume and Osinachi’s husband escaped.

“The story is false, reckless and mischievous. They are still in custody. “Efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates.

“The controller-general, NCoS, Haliru Nababa, is determined to continue to upscale inmates’ welfare and safety,” he said.

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court had ordered the remand of Osinachi’s husband at the custodial centre in connection with the singer’s death in April.

Hamisu Bala was arrested in August 2019 by the Intelligence Response Team over the alleged supply of arms and ammunition to terrorists. NAN