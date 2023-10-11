Kreston adds Nigeria’s Pedabo to improve accounting services

Kreston Global, a global accounting network, has announced the inclusion of Pedabo, a Nigerian firm, into its network as part of a strategic move to expand its international services.

Pedabo, founded in 1998 by Ajibade Fashina and Albert Folorunsho, will celebrate its 25th anniversary this November with a rebranding to Kreston Pedabo, according to a statement.

Liza Robbins, chief executive of Kreston Global, was quoted as saying Pedabo has built an exceptional reputation in the Nigerian tax, audit, and advisory landscape over the past 25 years.

“The breadth and depth of their expertise make them a trusted business partner for inbound and outbound clients. We look forward to working with them to build their standing in the international market, forging links across the network and beyond. They will be a great asset to our network and our African firms are extremely excited to be working with them,” Robbins said.

Ajibade Fashina, managing partner at Pedabo, said the firm is excited to begin this new phase as founding partners.

He said: “Albert and I are elated and proud of the progress that we have made in building the Pedabo we see today having truly established a Legacy of Excellence, but we are even more enthusiastic about the next 25 years and the new leadership that will take the firm to new heights with the Kreston brand.

“This addition is expected to further strengthen Kreston Global’s African regional presence, which consists of 30 member firms across 29 countries providing a range of financial, audit and accounting, taxation, and other advisory services to businesses exploring inbound and outbound growth opportunities.”

Pedabo, made up of 10 partners and 150 staff across three locations in Nigeria, specialises in audit, assurance, tax compliance and advisory, financial advisory and risk management, management consulting, and other specialized support services.