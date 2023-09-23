Transtech, Nigerian firm wins Global Business Award 2023

Transtech Consulting, a Nigerian-owned innovative firm based in the U.S. has won the Global Business Award for 2023 as the Most Impactful Technology Teaching Institute – USA.

According to the firm, the recognition underscores its dedication to providing cutting-edge technology education and equipping individuals with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.

The award celebrates organisations and individuals who have demonstrated remarkable achievements and made significant impacts in their respective fields.

Tolulope Oginni, founder, Transtech Consulting speaking on the award said, “We are truly honored to receive the Global Business Award for 2023 in the ‘Most Impactful Technology Teaching Institute’ category. At Transtech Consulting, our mission has always been to empower individuals with the skills and expertise needed to thrive in the technology sector. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence and motivates us to continue our efforts to shape the future of technology education.”

He explained that the firm is reshaping the narrative of Nigerians in the USA and challenging stereotypes that have long plagued the community.

“In a world often tainted by preconceived notions, TransTech Consulting is crafting a new story. Previously, we were often viewed through the lens of negative news, perpetuating mistrust. Now, through our work and achievements, we are proving that Nigerians can excel and be trusted contributors in the global business landscape,” he said.