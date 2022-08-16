Kogi: Mothers charged to make breastfeeding a must for infants

Mothers all over the country have been charged to take seriously the issue of making breastfeeding a must for their infants, as the benefits of breastfeeding for babies cannot be overemphasised in the development of babies.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Health, Zakari Usman disclosed this on Thursday while addressing participants who took part in a road walk to mark World Breastfeeding Week in Lokoja.

The Commissioner explained that breastfeeding provides babies with the ideal nutrition for the first 1000 days, adding that it increases the intelligent quotient development of the baby.

Usman equally pointed out that the benefits of breast feeding far outweighs its negative consequences, noting that breastfeeding has not been proven to have any consequences, as it reduces obesity in infants .

He charged mothers to embrace breastfeeding, saying it reduces the risk of sudden infant death syndrome, protects the baby from infections and diseases as well as helps boost their immune system.

He noted that the Ministry would under his leadership make the Sensitisation for breast feeding a continuous activities because of the benefits , adding that it lowers risk of developing ovarian and breast cancer, nurtures mother baby bond, lower risk of osteoporosis, improves birth spacing and Lower the risk of diabetes.

In his remarks, Ogundusi Bolarinwa Oladele, SPM ANRIN, says this year’s world breast feeding week has become apt in view of the drop and reluctance to breastfeed babies by mothers.

While noting that the percentage rate for breastfeeding mothers stands at 29percent, he disclosed that in Kogi State the percentage is 31percent, disabused the mindset of mothers who detest breastfeeding.

He described the theme of this year’s breastfeeding week as very apt as it is focused on education and sensitisation, pointing out that the mother and baby stand to lose in all ramifications if they fail to accept breastfeeding as a way of life in growing healthy children.

Ahmed Suleiman, the communication officer AYGF, maintained that breastfeeding is not a choice but a responsibility that must be taken passionately and seriously by all mothers.

He equally recommended for a conscious continuous awareness and sensitisation of the importance of breast feeding by mothers, called on mothers to utilise the opportunity of the ANRiN programme, an intervention that focuses on improving nutrition in children from 0-5 years and

being implemented by AYGF across 111 wards in 10 LGAs in Kogi State to get more information and nutritional support.