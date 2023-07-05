Kogi government vows to crush criminals, ensure election safety

The Kogi State government has declared its commitment to eliminating criminals and guaranteeing the safety of the upcoming election, in a recent statement signed by Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communications.

“Any individual seen protesting against the peace and security of the state will be treated as a criminal, disrupted by the resolute “zero tolerance for criminality” approach of the security agencies,’ Fanwo said

The commissioner also stated that contrary to misleading claims, there have been no extrajudicial killings in the state and that certain individuals, mourning the loss of a criminal, gunrunner, and kidnapper who attacked law enforcement personnel, are attempting to sow discord and pursue violent political agendas.

“The government acknowledges a purported protest orchestrated by ill-informed political agents acting on behalf of instigators of violence,” he said. “Their deliberate attempt to misinform the public and create a crisis ahead of the gubernatorial election is part of a broader scheme by unpopular political figures willing to employ criminals and killers for their dark ambitions.”

Assuring the public, the Kogi State Government will persistently and lawfully take measures to ensure peace and security, as it is their primary responsibility. Politicians providing refuge for criminals to disturb the peace will face the full force of the security agencies.

“The government urges security agencies to question politicians sympathizing with the death of a criminal. The citizens can proceed with their daily activities without fear as Kogi State will be made secure before, during, and after the election. The people of Kogi remain resolute in safeguarding their state,” Fanwo said.