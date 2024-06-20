Kogi Assembly approves recruitment of 1,050 hunters as security personnel

…bans all forms of traditional procession in Koton Karfe

Following Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo’s promise to make security of lives and property the top priority of his administration, the Kogi State House of Assembly has approved the recruitment of 1,050 hunters to strengthen the security architecture of the State.

The Assembly gave the approval during the House plenary held on Wednesday in Lokoja, the State capital. This was considered by the State House of Assembly following the request of recruitment of 50 hunters each for the 21 Local Government Areas of the State.

The letter was sent to the House by Salami Deedat, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

After reading the letter at the Hallowed Chamber, Aliyu Umar Yusuf, the Speaker of the House, noted that it was previously resolved by the lawmakers that given the security challenges in the State, and the shortage of manpower, there was a need for recruitment to take place.

In a voice vote, the legislators unanimously approved the recruitment of 1, 050 hunters, adding that, the payment of their salaries would be shouldered by the Caretaker Chairmen of the Local Government.

Meanwhile, in order to maintain the peace enjoyed in Koton Large and its environs in kogi local government area of the State, the Kogi State Government has banned all forms of procession in Koto Karfe and neighbouring communities.

This is coming on the heels of the security reports as the proactive ban is aimed at curbing plans by some unscrupulous elements in the area to disturb the peace of the ancient town.

A press statement signed and issued by Kingsley Fanwo, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, and made available to newsmen in Lokoja, indicated that “His Excellency Ahmed Usman Ododo reiterates his administration’s commitment to peaceful co-existence among all Koton karfe people and will always leave his doors open to listen to complaints and grievances rather than resort to violence.

“We urge all concerned to strictly abide by the ban as violators will be treated as enemies of peace and the State. The decision of the State Government is aimed at protecting the rights of the Koton karfe people, and indeed all Kogites, to peace and security.

“We urge law enforcement agents to enforce the ban in accordance with the laws of the land. Kotonkarfe people should also be committed to peace and harmony as the Government is prepared to protect them from violence”.