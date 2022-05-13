Kofo Akinkugbe receives FG’s National Productivity Order of merit award

The Federal Government in its continuous drive to appreciate and encourage high productivity, hard work and excellence among Nigerian entrepreneurs has awarded Kofo Akinkugbe, the managing director of SecureID Limited, with the National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) awards for 2022.

Akinkugbe received the award during the observance of the 19th National Production Day (NPD), on the 12th of May 2022 at the Banquet Hall, State House, Asokoro Abuja.

The National Productivity Day was instituted by the Federal Government through the Ministry of Labour and Employment to promote local production of goods and services, as well as reward indigenous entrepreneurs who are contributing to the growth of the economy.

In a statement Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, said, “Kofo Akinkugbe’s recommendation was based on the report of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award Committee after a rigorous selection process”.

While receiving the award, Akinkugbe said, as Africa’s Industry leader in card manufacturing and technology, SecureID will continue to be a trailblazer in the Smartcard and technology industry in the African sub-region.

Read also: Winners of 2022 global citizen prize and cisco youth leadership award emerge

“It is a good thing to be recognized by the Nigerian Government, it means a lot to us as an organization, it is an affirmation that we are doing something right and we will continue to do our best to contribute our own quota to the development of the Nigerian economy.”

Speaking on the company’s services she noted that aside from the manufacturing of smart cards, they also manufacture SIM cards used in mobile phones for mobile telecom operators in Nigeria.

We are also into the manufacturing and supply of security-featured cards such as driver’s license, national identity cards, permanent voters cards, state resident multifunctional cards, and health cards, amongst others, she added.

She emphasized how the company has benefitted the Nigerian economy. “The company has increased export revenues for Nigeria and is contributing to creating and promoting local sufficiency across Africa.”

“We have also saved the nation significant amounts in foreign exchange previously expended on the importation of bank cards, SIM cards, high-security documents and digital solutions,” she said.

Speaking further on how the company has impacted the economy particularly the transport sector, the CEO noted that SecureID is currently helping the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), to maximise profit by designing and implementing the digital ticketing and fare collection system recently deployed on the train service.

“With the introduction of the digital ticketing and fare collection system, we have not only been able to increase government revenue but also make operations seamless and easier for stakeholders and travellers alike,” she added.