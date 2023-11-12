Knit Technologies unveils event listing, ticketing App in Nigeria

Knit Technologies, a fast-growing IT service provider and a player in the Asia Pacific cyber security market, has unveiled its event listing and ticketing app in Nigeria.

Knit enables people to discover and engage in events and activities through a user-friendly platform. It combines location-based event discovery, interest-based recommendations, social networking, analytics and ticketing features, making it the go-to app for anyone looking to find and attend exciting local events, create and monetise their events, as well as connect with like-minded individuals.

Speaking at the recent launch of the App, Fela Bank-Olemoh, co-founder of Knit, said how people discover events and connect with individuals who share similar interests is constantly changing, adding that it is in recognition of the need for innovation to enhance and simplify these processes that Knit App was launched.

He said the app allows individuals to efficiently create or discover events, secure tickets to their favourite shows and establish meaningful connections.

“We have a truly world-class app and we are more than thrilled to introduce the app to Nigeria and beyond. Our goal is to further simplify the process of both organising and attending events,” Olemoh said.

He, however, said the mission of the company extends beyond the events themselves to involve fostering meaningful connections within local communities.

Olemoh further said that the app was born out of an understanding of the pain points within the events industry and a resolve to proffer solutions through distinctive features that allow organisers to create events and sell out tickets fast.

He listed the features to include social networking features, enabling users to chat, send videos etc to their connections in-app, a weather forecast feature for event organisers and QR code integration.