Bank-Olemoh takes up new role at KNIT Technologies

Fela Bank-Olemoh has started a new role as Team Lead at Knit Technologies Ltd and FBO Training & Research Centre. This change reflects a shift in his career, as he is well-known for his commitment to developing people’s abilities, earning him recognition from many.

As Team Lead at Knit Technologies Ltd, Bank-Olemoh takes charge of an innovative event management mobile application, ‘KNIT’, which is set to launch in October 2023.

The app combines event management with key elements of social networking, allowing users to create, connect, and interact with people and events based on their interests and location.

In addition, Bank-Olemoh will manage the operations of FBO Training & Research Centre, an organisation focused on capacity building and training in Nigeria and Africa, especially for young people.

In October 1998, Bank-Olemoh started his career journey in the IT industry as a graduate trainee at SystemSpecs Limited, a financial technology and human resources solutions provider. In his time there, he made significant strides in the company, climbing the ranks to ultimately hold the position of Senior Manager (International Sales).

Read also: Delta to leverage community pharmacists’ expertise towards productive economy – Governor

In 2003, he resigned from SystemSpecs Ltd. and co-founded MediaVision Ltd and led the company as the Chief Executive Officer until 2015 when he was appointed Special Adviser on Education to the Governor of Lagos State.

During his tenure (2015 to 2019), he spearheaded the implementation of several human capacity development initiatives including award-winning initiatives like ReadySetWork (RSW), CodeLagos, and Eko Nke Koo (Lagos is Learning).

His excellent contributions at the state level led to his appointment as the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President of Nigeria on Education Interventions in September 2019.

In this capacity, he facilitated the implementation of Project TMax (TVET Maximisation), a Federal Government funded skill acquisition program that equipped some 15,000 participants across 7 states with skills for economic sustainability.

Also, he played a crucial part in facilitating the implementation of Generation Unlimited Nigeria, a United Nations-endorsed intervention with the ambitious goal of reaching 20 million young Nigerians aged 10–24 years by 2030 with education, skills training, employment opportunities, entrepreneurship support, and empowerment.

As Bank-Olemoh embarks on what he calls a “New Chapter”, his track record of transformative educational initiatives and a passion for fostering connections and learning underscore the potential for continued impact in the private and public sectors.