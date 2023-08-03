Delta to leverage community pharmacists’ expertise towards productive economy – Governor

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that the state government would leverage the knowledge, skills and expertise of community pharmacists to improve healthcare delivery in the state towards a productive economy.

“Accessible and affordable healthcare is non-negotiable for a healthy, vibrant and productive population,” Oborevwori said.

He spoke when he played host to the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) led by Wale Oladigbolu, a pharmacist and the national chairman, and Cyril Osifo, a professor and national president, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) at Government House, Asaba.

He said that the state government would continue to accord priority attention to the health of Deltans as the state was the first to implement the mandatory health insurance scheme in the country, with over 1.2m enrollees.

According to him, “Health is life; hence the implementation of the mandatory health insurance scheme must be pursued with vigour. I am happy to let you know that Delta State is doing very well in this regard.

“We are the first state to implement the mandatory health insurance scheme, with over 1.2milion enrollees. That makes us the only State that has achieved over 20 per cent coverage of its citizens in the health scheme.

“This administration will continue to expand the capacity of the Delta State Contributory Health Commission to maintain its leadership position in the Country.”

Oborevwori assured that the state government would continue to partner with the Community Pharmacists to improve healthcare delivery in the state.

“Obviously, community pharmacists have an important role to play if the nation is to achieve its goal of universal health coverage.

“As a government, we shall continue to leverage on the knowledge, skill and expertise of the Community Pharmacists to deliver quality health care to our people because they are the bridge between patients and medical practitioners.

“They offer vital services, from dispensing medications to counselling patients on proper usage, contributing significantly to disease prevention and health promotion.

“We see you as partners in the healthcare delivery chain and we will continue to provide the enabling environment for you to discharge your services,” Oborevwori added.

The governor remarked that Delta was a peaceful state that would continue to welcome visitors from all walks of life.

“In the last eight years, Asaba is gradually acquiring the reputation of the ‘conference capital’ of Nigeria. Last month, we played host to the Optometrist Association of Nigeria for their 46th annual conference.

“This goes to show that Delta State is very peaceful and welcoming and I am confident that you will have a very fruitful conference here,” he stated.

Oladigbolu said that they were in the state for the National Scientific Conference of the Association, tagged: “Asaba 2023” with the theme: ‘Building Effective Community Pharmacy Services for Universal Health Coverage.’

He further said that the Asaba Conference was being attended by over 8,000 pharmacists and 132 pharmaceutical companies operating in the country, adding that more than 107 pharmacists in the state have been trained on vaccine administration.

He congratulated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his landslide victory at the polls, assuring him of the association’s support.