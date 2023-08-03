CIT Microfinance Bank expands footprint with new branch in Idumota

CIT Microfinance Bank, a subsidiary of Capitalfield Investment Group Limited; a diversified business conglomerate in Nigeria has announced the opening of its newest branch in Idumota, Lagos State.

“The development would mark a significant milestone in CIT Microfinance Bank’s commitment to providing accessible financial services to the community,” CIT Microfinance Bank said in a statement sent to BusinessDay.

BusinessDay’s findings showed the new branch located at 118, Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Idumota, Lagos, represents a continuation of the Microfinance Bank’s mission to empower individuals and businesses by offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services tailored to meet the diverse needs of the market.

“The management of CIT Microfinance Bank is delighted to bring its renowned financial expertise and customer-centric approach to the bustling commercial centre of Idumota. This expansion allows the bank to reach a wider audience, contributing to the economic growth of the region by fostering financial inclusion and supporting entrepreneurial endeavours,” CIT Microfinance Bank said.

Olawole Olanrewaju, the acting managing director, “We are thrilled to open our doors in Idumota and extend our support to the vibrant community here. Our new branch reflects our dedication to providing convenient and accessible financial services to individuals and businesses. We look forward to building strong relationships and making a positive impact on the lives of our customers.”

The inauguration ceremony had in attendance government officials, apex and self-regulatory organisations, capital market operators, investment bankers, policymakers, chief executive officers (CEOs), economists, researchers, analysts, academics, and private equity firms.

“The newly opened Idumota branch will offer a range of financial products and services, including microloans, savings accounts, money transfer services, investment opportunities, and specialized financial advisory services. CIT Microfinance Bank’s team of skilled professionals will be on hand to assist customers in navigating their financial journeys, fostering a personalized and empowering banking experience,” Olanrewaju said.

He added, “The expansion aligns perfectly with the overarching mission of Capitalfield Investment Group Limited, which is to exceed stakeholders’ expectations through its diverse portfolio of businesses, and this has been evident in the phenomenal growth of the Group since its inception in 2003.”

“With the opening of the new branch at Idumota, CIT Microfinance Bank aims to foster stronger connections with the community, empowering them to thrive in their personal and business endeavours. The bank looks forward to serving as a trusted partner to its customers and a driving force in the economic progress of the region,” CIT Microfinance Bank said.

About CIT Microfinance Bank

The Microfinance Bank is a subsidiary of Capitalfield Investment Group Limited; a 20-year-old conglomerate, is a renowned microfinance institution in Nigeria.

Established 13 years ago with the aim of promoting financial inclusion and supporting local businesses, theMicrofinance Bank provides innovative and personalized financial solutions to individuals and enterprises, empowering them to achieve their financial goals.