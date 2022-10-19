Knight Frank to spotlight best practices in construction industry

Knight Frank, an independent residential/ commercial property consultancy, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen awareness of best practices in construction, is hosting its first session in a sequence of real estate round table & breakfast meetings in Nigeria.

The round table event scheduled for October 21, 2022, at the Wheatbaker Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos, will attract captains of industry to discuss the theme, “Estate, construction and tech: The future of real estate services.”

The event will be hosted by Frank Okosun, senior partner, at Knight Frank, Nigeria and will feature informative sessions by renowned professionals in the real estate, construction and tech industries.

According to the organisers, the future of real estate is an evolving conversation in the global landscape with far-reaching implications for all sectors, investors, organisations, nations and other stakeholders.

Commenting on the round-table event, Okosun said it will play host to prominent real estate experts like Alan Davies, managing director, Cubitt Group; Temilola Sonola, programme contact, Green building IFC and Henry Iseghohi, managing director/CEO, Broadbased communications as guest speakers to discuss on intricate issues in Nigerian real estate, development and property investment sector.

According to him, this event also provides an opportunity to network with allied professionals across industries. It promises practical, topic-centric content, plus engaging solutions for current economic realities.

Knight Frank Nigeria is part of Knight Frank LLP – the world’s largest independent residential and commercial property consultancy.