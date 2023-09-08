Kingmakers install new Soun of Ogbomoso

Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye was on Friday installed as the new Soun of Ogbomosho by kingmakers. The installation was led by Sobalaje Otolorin, the Areago of Ogbomosho, at Abata in Ogbomosho Ghandi, a pastor and international businessman arrived in Ogbomoso early in the morning in a private jet which landed at Ogbomoso grammar school from where he moved to the palace.

During the installation, the kingmakers stated that they had not received any court injunction restraining them from installing Ghandi as Soun of Ogbomoso.

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ogbomoso on Thursday restrained Governor Seyi Makinde and others from presenting any instrument of office or certificate of installation to Afolabi Ghandi Oladunni Olaoye as the new Soun of Ogbomoso land.

Justice K.A Adedokun gave the order, while ruling on a motion ex-parte file before the court by one of the contenders for the Soun of Ogbomoso stool, Muhammed Kabir Olaoye dur.

The judge ordered a stay of action on the new Soun of Ogbomosho stool pending the hearing and final determination of the mandatory injunction already filed before the court.

Also, the court gave an order restraining Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye from parading, representing, or presenting himself as the candidate for any ceremony for the issuance of the certificate of installation or wearing any regalia resembling that of the occupant of the stool of Soun of Ogbomoso Chieftaincy pending the hearing and final determination of the mandatory injunction already filed before the court.