Warri Kingdom, Finland signs MoU to develop education, digital transformation

Warri kingdom in Delta State and Tampere City of Finland have entered into partnership to promote and develop some key components of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations (UN).

The signing of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) by the Kingdom is in line with the Delta State and the Federal Government initiatives to encourage privately driven efforts towards achieving (SDGs).

The partnership was cumulated on Friday in Tampere, Finland, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, CFR and His Excellency, Ilkka Sasi, Deputy Mayor, City of Tampere.

The Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, signed the MOU on behalf of Ogiame Atuwatse 111 for the kingdom will see the two partners strengthening exchange and cooperation in the area of education.

Read also: Olu of Warri marks 2nd anniversary, urges subjects to join in nation building

In the agreement, they also both aimed to promote opportunities in the area of digital transformation, common prosperity and regional development, as well as strengthened relationships between them.

According to the MoU, “the parties aim to strengthen exchanges and cooperation, especially, but not limited in the educational sector in knowledge transfer, capacity building, and RDI activities.

“To jointly promote friendly exchanges between parties on equality and mutual benefits.

“Both sides encourage different public and private sector stakeholders from each region to connect, promoting opportunities in digital transformation, common prosperity, and regional development that are in line with UN Sustainable Development Goal principles.”

Read also: Olu of Warri in UK, seeks development, economic advancement of Iwereland

It is the understanding that both parties shall bear its own cost of funding towards the actualisation of the purpose of the MOU, unless the use of alternative financial mechanisms for specific purposes is otherwise agreed upon.

It was further agreed that they will collaborate to the extent permitted by the applicable laws, and to the extent possible on such matters as may be agreed by both from time to time.

The MoU is valid for three years and it is subject to renewal as part of the outcome of His Royal Majesty’s visit to finland in July 2023.