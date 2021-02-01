Keystone Bank donates sanitary kits to over 2000 marginalised girls

Keystone Bank Limited, through its ‘Pink Network’ initiative, in partnership with Giveback Nigeria and Hayat Holdings (Molped pads), has donated menstrual period kits to over 2000 marginalised girls in secondary schools in Abuja, Lagos and Nasarawa States.

A statement by the lender said the gesture was part of the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillar to provide an enabling environment by improving the well-being, health, lifestyle and studies of young girls in the communities wherein it operates.

A breakdown of the beneficiaries of the packs which contained sanitary pads and sanitary items shows that in Lagos, 1242 girls benefited from them while 600 and 250 were drawn from FCT and Nasarawa State respectively.

Commenting on the initiative, Izore Bamawo, Acting Divisional Head, Corporate Communications, Keystone Bank, explained that the gesture was aimed at empowering and supporting young girls while developing their capacity and leadership skills as a significant number of girls in Nigeria are extremely disadvantaged.

“Most often, young girls in the hinterland have to skip school and stay home simply because they cannot afford to buy sanitary pads during their menstrual periods. At Keystone Bank, we believe in giving every child, every means necessary to reach great potential,”

“Something so natural and integral to a growing woman’s development should not be a barrier to her success or meant as an embarrassment or shame, hence the drive behind our action.” Bamawo concluded.

The Bank’s Pink Network proposition, launched on March 18, 2015, which is an extensive bouquet of offering for every Nigerian woman, seeks to provide women with all the necessary advantages required to thrive in their businesses, personal life, career, lifestyle, health amongst others.