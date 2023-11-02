Kazakhstan opens doors to visitors, Nigerians can now enter without visas

Kazakhstan is looking to attract more tourists and boost its tourism sector revenue, which has already attracted $860 million of investments in 2023, up 44% from the same period last year.

According to the Minister of Tourism and Sports Yermek Marzhikpayev, over three million Kazakh citizens travelled within the country in the first half of the year, 400,000 more than last year. He also revealed that the country is looking to attract 9 million domestic tourists and 1.4 million foreign tourists before the end of 2023.

“We need breakthrough projects in the tourism sector,” Marzhikpayev said. “Over the past three years, investments worth $4 billion have been attracted to the industry. More than 400 facilities have been built, and nearly 7,000 permanent jobs have been created.”

Marzhikpayev also stressed the importance of integrating local historical monuments, picturesque natural landscapes, and other historical heritage into tourism products. He also called for simplifying the stay of foreign tourists in Kazakhstan and digitizing the entire range of services for domestic tourism.

Nigerians can now enter Kazakhstan without visas

As part of its efforts to attract more foreign tourists, Kazakhstan has announced that Nigerians will now be able to enter the country without visas for short stays (tourism). However, it is still required to obtain an electronic travel authorization (eTA or eVisa) before entering Kazakhstan.

The eTA is a quick and easy online application process that takes only a few minutes to complete. Nigerians can apply for an eTA on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

With the introduction of the eTA, Nigerians can now plan their trips to Kazakhstan with more confidence and ease. This is a positive development for both countries, as it will promote tourism and cultural exchange.