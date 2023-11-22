Kano: Yusuf remains sacked as Appeal Court cites typo error

In a move to quell mounting controversy, the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, has clarified the court’s judgment on the Kano Governorship Election dispute.

The court’s initial ruling, which upheld the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s decision to nullify Kabir Yusuf’s election of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), had been met with confusion and conflicting interpretations.

Bangari attributed the discrepancies to a typographical error, emphasizing that the court’s findings and conclusions remain unchanged. He assured the public that the error would be rectified promptly once formal applications are filed by the parties involved.

Under Order 23 Rule 4 of the Court of Appeal Handbook, the court has the authority to rectify any clerical errors identified by the court or any party to the proceedings.

Bangari reiterated that the court’s judgment remains valid, dispelling any doubts or misinterpretations that may have arisen due to the typographical error.

The clarification comes amidst heightened tensions and protests in Kano following the court’s ruling. The NNPP has expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the decision.

Rectifying the error is expected to clarify the judgment and help resolve the ongoing dispute.

Kano State has been engulfed in protests following an Appeal Court decision to remove Governor Abba Yusuf from office.

Supporters of Governor Yusuf took to the streets earlier, burning tires and blocking roads in the Dan Agundi area of the state. Police were seen dispersing the protesters using tear gas and water cannons.

The protests erupted after a Certified True Copy of the Court of Appeal judgment on the state governorship election surfaced, contradicting the judgment initially read in court on Friday.

The Certified True Copy shows that the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Governor Yusuf, reversing the decision of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.