Kano judgement: Kwankwaso denies reaching agreement with Tinubu

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has unequivocally refuted any claims of pre-arranged agreements with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu regarding the outcome of the Supreme Court on the Kano State governorship election.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Kwankwaso addressed the allegations that he reached an agreement with Tinubu before the judgement and provided insights into his perspective on the recent legal developments.

On Friday, the Supreme Court affirmed Abba Kabir Yusuf, the NNPP candidate, as the duly elected governor of Kano State, ending a series of litigations.

Kwankwaso used the opportunity to share his reflections on the political landscape, emphasising the importance of the lessons learned from the Supreme Court’s decision.

Acknowledging his relationship with Tinubu, Kwankwaso recounted their shared political journey, starting from their days in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and culminating in the founding of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He underscored that, despite any perceived differences, he and Tinubu had actively participated in political struggles together.

Dispelling rumours of pre-existing agreements, Kwankwaso stated, “To the best of my knowledge, I have not reached an agreement with anybody.”

Kwankwaso addressed the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision, emphasising the need for collaboration between political parties where necessary. He stated, “We have our party; they have theirs. We will work together where necessary. On the issue of joining the government, only time can tell.”

Concerning the governor, Kabir Yusuf, Kwankwaso asserted that his role would be advisory rather than authoritative.

He said, “Kabir Yusuf is the governor. We can only advise. I can’t rule over him even if he were a biological son. I have given him advice even before the government came in.”

Reflecting on the judiciary’s role, Kwankwaso acknowledged that there were errors in previous judgements but commended the Supreme Court for rectifying these discrepancies.

He said, “If it were in other climes, those who delivered the judgements in the lower courts would quit their jobs.”