Kano governor hires Tinubu’s lawyer to challenge tribunal ruling

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has hired renowned legal luminary Chief Wole Olanipekun to lead his challenge to a tribunal ruling that sacked him from office.

Olanipekun, who led the legal team of President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, is now counsel for the Kano state governor. He is also joined on the legal team by Bode Olanipekun (SAN), Ibrahim G. Waru, and Akintola Makinde.

The Kano State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal last month nullified Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 gubernatorial election and declared his opponent, Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the winner.

Yusuf has filed a 42-ground appeal before the Court of Appeal, asking the court to set aside the tribunal’s judgment and strike out the APC’s petition.

The outcome of the appeal will be closely watched, as it could have implications for the 2023 general elections.