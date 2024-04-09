Kano court fixes April 17 for arraignment of Ganduje, wife, son over corruption allegations

A Kano State High Court has fixed April 17, 2024, for the arraignment of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife, son, and five others on charges related to bribery.

Ganduje and others will be arraigned on eight counts involving an alleged $413,000 bribe, and misappropriation of N1.38bn.

Previously, a Federal High Court in Kano determined that the Kano Public Compliant and Anti-Corruption Commission could not investigate Ganduje concerning a $5m bribery video. The case falls under federal jurisdiction, prosecutable by the Attorney General and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, according to Justice Abdullahi Liman.

Governor Abba Yusuf, on Monday, requested the EFCC to disclose findings from its investigation into the bribery video.

However, the Kano State government, on Tuesday, filed a criminal suit against Ganduje and others, summoning 15 witnesses for the April 17 hearing before Justice Usman Na’aba.

The state attorney general, Haruna Dederi, confirmed the filing and stated that all parties would receive service. He emphasised that the charges also constitute state offences, not solely federal matters.

“It is very true. We have filed the case, but I cannot confirm whether he is served or not, but he will definitely be served. What he (Ganduje) doesn’t understand is that you cannot run away from the evil day. It will definitely come to you, and this will even serve as a deterrent to all of us.

“He was saying that we can’t prosecute him forgetting that the offence also falls under the category of the state offences. It’s not totally a federal affair,” he said.