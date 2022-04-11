Kaduna train attack: FG mum as terrorists release another video of victims

The terrorists responsible for the Abuja-Kaduna train bombing have released another video of victims begging the federal government to come to their aid.

The terrorists had in a video released about one week ago, threatened to kill all passengers unless the federal government agrees to dialogue with them and meet their demands. But, the federal government has not issued any concrete statement on the matter, as the abductees have so far spent nearly two weeks in captivity.

In the two minute-30 seconds video seen by BusinessDay, the terrorists were seen putting on military camouflage and uniforms with dozens of captives including students. Foreigners possibly of India or West Indies origin appeared in the video suggesting that foreigners are part of those kidnapped.

The terrorists made the victims take turns in an edited script to call the government to come to their aid by acceding to the demands of the terrorists.

One of the terrorists was heard asking the victims about their names, course of study, occupation and what they do for a living. These raised some concerns that the terrorists may not be the regular bandits known to have been terrorizing North-West Nigeria.

One of the victims shown in the video is a young lady who identified herself as a student of Kaduna State University studying agriculture. Another victim said he was on his way to Kaduna for eye treatment.

Read also: Kaduna-Abuja train attack; troubling times for a nation

“I am Gladys Buni an ex-staff of defence industries polytechnic Nigeria what happened on Monday was needless. If the government will have a listening ear and accede to what the populace is talking about,” one of the victims said.

“We’re the passengers from Abuja heading towards Kaduna and were abducted. We have sick ones, old and children; a mother and her children. Only God knows what we have been through here. We have gone through horrible things. Government should come to our aid for the sake of the children with us,” another victim cried.

“Please, we are pleading that the government meet their needs and rescue us.”

The video also showed the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan, who has since been released by the bandits due to his age and the ongoing Ramadan.

On the night of Monday, March 28, 2022, the terrorists planted explosives on the rail track forcing the train heading to Abuja from Kaduna to stop.

At least eight persons have been confirmed dead by Kaduna State government, while more than one hundred passengers are still missing.