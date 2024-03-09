Kaduna seeks help of ‘popular bandit negotiator’ for release of students

Negotiations are underway to secure the release of 287 students and teachers abducted in Kaduna onThursday morning from the Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government Area.

A highly placed source within the Kaduna State Government confirmed the government is engaging a “popular bandit negotiator” to facilitate the abductees’ return. This negotiator has reportedly achieved success in past kidnapping cases.

The abductions occurred around 8:30 am shortly after the schools’ morning assembly. The bandits reportedly stormed the LEA Primary School, which currently houses the relocated Government Secondary School due to prior security concerns in the area.

Kaduna Governor Uba Sani visited the school on Thursday, assuring the community of the students’ safe return.

“In my capacity as your elected governor,” Sani said, “I am assuring you that by the grace of God, all the children will return unhurt.”

Despite a significant military search operation and the deployment of security forces, the government has opted to pursue a simultaneous negotiation strategy.

“The government is doing all it can for the speedy release of the abducted school pupils,” a government source confirmed.

Officials declined to comment on the specifics of the negotiations, citing security concerns for the abductees, negotiator, and security personnel.

“This is a highly sensitive issue,” one official said. “We don’t want the bandits to harm the pupils and their teachers, and we don’t want to put the lives of the negotiator and the security operatives at risk.”

The Governor convened an emergency security meeting on Friday. Details of the discussions have not been made public.