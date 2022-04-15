Junior Achievement CEO seeks support for Africa Education Medal award

Simi Nwogugu, the CEO of Junior Achievement Africa (JAA), has called on Nigeria’s change-makers to apply for the inaugural Africa Education Medal award launched by T4 Education in collaboration with HP and Intel.

Nwogugu, who made case for quality education in Nigeria, said the award will be presented to an outstanding individual, who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of education.

According to Nwogugu, a good education will empower young people in Nigeria and across Africa to fulfill their full potential, secure better lives for themselves, their families, and their communities.

“I am a beneficiary of great educational institutions from attending a public secondary school in Lagos, Nigeria to attaining an MBA at Harvard Business School, which empowered me to return to Nigeria to expand the work of JA across Nigeria and the continent,” she said.

She noted that education is the key to Africa’s prosperity in a global economy, urging inspirational leaders from Nigeria and across Africa to apply for the Africa Education Medal so that their stories can inspire thousands more.

Brad Pulford, managing director of HP Africa, said: “HP is committed to enabling better learning outcomes for 100 million people between 2015 and 2025.

Pulford said that achieving the goal would not be possible without empowered education leaders and trailblazers who are at the forefront of the rapidly changing education environment.

According to Pulford, a quality education empowers not just individuals, but entire communities.

“The Africa Education Medal will not only honours the tireless work of those seeking to improve education all across Africa, but also gives them a platform to amplify their voices and inspire others to follow their examples,” Pulford said.

On his part, Vikas Pota, founder and CEO of T4 Education, said that quality education will help African countries grow and prosper, adding that it will help Africa produce the public leaders of tomorrow who will grapple with the continent’s challenges of inequality, climate change, food insecurity and disease.

“The Africa Education Medal recognises those who are working every day to make that vision a reality,” Pota said.

The award is open to individuals working to improve pre-kindergarten, K-12, vocational and university education who falls under the categories of educators and school administrators; civil society leaders; public servants and government officials; political leaders and technologists and innovators.

According to the organisers, nominees must demonstrate their contribution in education, significantly improving learning outcomes; promoting girls’ education; promoting equity and broadening access to education.

Others include advancing pedagogical or technological innovation; building and strengthening educator capacity; catalysing civic participation in education and championing the rights of education stakeholders.

The top 10 finalists will be announced in July after the closure of the nomination on June 3, and the winner will be announced in September.