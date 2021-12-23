Jumia appoints Damola Giwa to drive digital innovation

Jumia Nigeria, a pan-African e-commerce platform has appointed Damola Giwa as the head of JumiaPay Nigeria, the digital payment and fintech platform of the company.

Damola has over 17 years of experience in business leadership, strategy and innovation across leading pan-African banking and fintech groups.

“I am overly excited with this appointment and cannot wait to work with the team as we take JumiaPay to greater heights in Nigeria. My priority is to focus on the realisation of the company’s objectives by providing innovative financial solutions to everyone,” said Damola

Prior to joining Jumia, Damola has held various roles in the banking and fintech sectors of the economy. He was the Group Head, Verve Digital and New Business at Interswitch group with responsibility for Verve digitalization, innovation, and new business strategy across Africa. He also led the pan-Africa expansion of Verve as the group head of Verve International Issuing and Acquiring Business.

Read also: Gocreate Africa launches music monitoring technology, digital distribution service

Massimiliano Spalazzi, Jumia Nigeria’s CEO, is optimistic that Damola will bring his wide experience and training to carry out the company’s quest to serve its customers better.

“The fintech industry is one that thrives on innovation – both in processes and security. Since JumiaPay plays heavily in this sector, it is important that we remain relevant and innovative in the digital payment space to make our consumers feel satisfied and secure,” Salazzi said in a statement.

“Damola Giwa is widely exposed, both academically and experientially, an attribute that we need to drive JumiaPay in Nigeria.”

Earlier in his career, Damola worked in the digital banking group of Stanbic IBTC Bank (a member of the Standard Bank Group) as the head of acquiring and head, eBusiness service management.

He also led various project management, service management and business operations teams across the retail banking, stockbroking and investment banking divisions of the bank.