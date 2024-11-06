Judge directs EFCC to confirm source of controversial report in Ali Bello case

A Federal High Court in Abuja has directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to confirm the source of an alleged misleading report about court proceedings posted on its website, following a complaint from defense lawyers in the trial of Ali Bello and his co-defendants for alleged money laundering.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu issued the order on Wednesday after the defense raised concerns that the EFCC published an inaccurate account of Tuesday’s hearing, allegedly suggesting that funds were taken from the Kogi State Government to pay school fees for the children of former Kogi governor Yahaya Bello.

Defense counsel Abubakar Aliyu, SAN, and Nureini Jimoh, SAN, argued that this account was contrary to the actual testimony given in court.

Shortly after the hearing resumed, Jimoh, representing the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th defendants, brought the court’s attention to the alleged publication. He claimed that misleading reports from the EFCC had become recurrent, potentially swaying public perception and undermining confidence in the justice system.

“We have kept quiet severally when these publications were coming from the EFCC so as to allow the trial to proceed,” Jimoh said, accusing the agency of publishing “misleading publications” content to incite public opinion.

“After proceedings yesterday (Tuesday), in the evening, we saw a disturbing publication on the EFCC website, saying that PW-3 (the 3rd prosecution witness) affirmed before Justice Obiora Agwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja that funds were brought to him (witness) by the agents of the state government to pay the school fees of Alhaji Yahaya Bello’s children,” Jimoh argued, labeling the publication as false and harmful to judicial integrity.

Jimoh formally requested that the court investigate the publication. “My application therefore is that if this honourable court finds that this publication is contrary to proceedings in court yesterday, that the court directs that the publication should be brought down immediately on the website and that the EFCC should publish a rejoinder immediately,” he said.

He also urged the court to halt further EFCC publications on the case pending compliance with the court’s directives.

Supporting Jimoh’s submission, Aliyu, representing Bello (the 1st defendant), pointed to a Supreme Court ruling in the Atiku Abubakar Vs. INEC case, which warned lawyers against using social media to mislead public perception of judicial proceedings.

“We are having a situation where what the witness said is contrary in the social media,” Aliyu stated, noting that similar issues had arisen in previous hearings.

In response, Abbas Mohammed, the EFCC counsel, while acknowledging the printed publication, said he could not immediately verify its source, explaining that he would need to consult with the agency’s media team.

Justice Egwuatu, emphasising the importance of accurate information, ordered the EFCC lawyer to confirm the publication’s source and report back on the next hearing date.

Following the court’s direction, the trial proceeded with Aliyu cross-examining PW-3, Jamilu Abdullahi, a Bureau de Change operator.

When asked whether a specific individual delivered $300,000 to him, Abdullahi stated he could not recall the details. Further questioned about a December 2021 transaction involving N2.1 billion, purportedly a loan from Access Bank, Abdullahi said he was unaware of the money’s origins.

Justice Egwuatu adjourned the trial until November 28 for continuation.

The EFCC has accused Bello, Abba Adaudu, Yakubu Siyaka Adabenege, and Iyadi Sadat of money laundering involving N3 billion, charges to which all four defendants have pleaded not guilty.

