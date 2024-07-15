Court adjourns Ali Bello trial for witness testimony

A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of Ali Bello and his co-defendant, Dauda Suleiman, until Tuesday for the continuation of the testimony of the seventh prosecution witness (PW-7).

Justice James Omotosho, on Monday, adjourned the proceedings after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, led Aminu Rabiu, PW-7, in delivering his evidence in the ongoing money laundering trial of the defendants.

The EFCC has charged Bello and Suleiman as the first and second defendants, respectively.

During the hearing, Oyedepo informed the court that the trial was scheduled to continue and that they were prepared to proceed.

Defense lawyers Abubakar Aliyu, representing Ali Bello, and Olusegun Jolaawo, representing Suleiman, also confirmed their readiness.

Aminu Rabiu, identifying himself as a businessman from Falala Construction Company Limited, testified that his company specialises in interior decoration and furniture work. Rabiu stated that he knows the former Governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello, as well as the two defendants.

Rabiu also revealed that Falala Construction Ltd. maintains an account with Zenith Bank and recounted a project for the state government, saying, “I did one job for the state government. I demolished and rebuilt Presidential Lodge in Kogi State Government’s House.”

He added that he had previously handled personal jobs for the former governor.

Justice Omotosho adjourned the case until Tuesday to continue PW-7’s testimony.

At the last hearing, Justice Omotosho adjourned the trial after the EFCC’s witness, Olom Otane Egoro, an Access Bank staff member, was cross-examined by the defense counsel.

Egoro had testified that the EFCC requested bank statements for the Kogi Government House from 2018 to 2021 via a letter.