Jonathan warns politicians against undermining democracy

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Monday warned politicians against taking actions that could undermine democracy, as Nigeria inches towards its general elections in February and March this year.

Jonathan said the destruction of opponents’ billboards and campaign materials did not augur well for democracy, adding that so much negative energy is being generated in the ongoing campaigns ahead of the elections.

Speaking in Mbo local government area of Akwa Ibom State where he inaugurated a 1.15km bridge constructed by the state government, the former president said: “We have read in the newspapers that the billboards of presidential candidates and governors are being pulled down, this should not continue.”

Jonathan appealed to the politicians to desist from such actions in order not to undermine democracy.

“The security agencies have a lot to do; they must not spare any criminal. Anybody who commits a crime should be apprehended”, he said.

The former president, who commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for a visionary leadership in Akwa Ibom, said the projects being executed by the state government showed ‘substantial evidence of growth’, adding that many of the projects were designed to promote the economy of the state and the people.

“Governor Udom Emmanuel has given hope to our democracy, he has built social and physical bridges across the country that have helped to cement our national diversity,’’ he said.

Earlier, the governor said his commitment to provide the required infrastructure was borne out of his desire to serve the people from the first day he was sworn into office.

He decried the attacks by opposition groups demanding to know what the state government has put the funds accruing to state into, adding that the roads and bridges in all the local government areas of the state, the smart terminal building at the airport and the Ibom Air were projects executed by his administration with funds it has received.

The bridge links several communities in the coasting communities of the state and its construction began many years ago initiated by the past administration.