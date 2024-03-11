John Cena appears naked on stage at the Oscars

John Cena, popular WWE wrestler, and actor was on stage at the 96th Academy Awards to present the award for best costume design but to the surprise of the audience in attendance and viewers online, he came on stage naked only covering his crotch with the envelope that bore the name of the winner of the category.

Before the winner was announced on Sunday night, costume designers came on stage and dressed him in a golden robe. Cena then presented the winner to Holly Waddington for her work on the movie ‘Poor Things’.

Oppenheimer swept most of the categories it was nominated in winning 7 awards including Best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actor, best original score, and best film editing.

The Boy and the Heron’ won best animated feature, while Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Interest’ won the Oscar for best international feature.

’20 Days in Mariupol’ won the award for best documentary while Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell won the Oscar for best original song for ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the movie ‘Barbie’.