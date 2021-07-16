Jobberman Nigeria is using AI to help employers hire better

Nigeria is currently facing a plague of unemployment and underemployment, with the current statistic reaching an all-time high of 33.3 percent.

This rate isn’t only attributed to the lack of opportunities in the country but the scarcity of skilled candidates worldwide.

According to recent research carried out by Jobbatical, the talent shortage is a real issue in the current job market. Almost three-quarters (72.8 percent) of employers have difficulty finding skilled candidates, and 45 percent of employers are concerned about finding employees with the necessary talents.

In 2019, Jobberman, Nigeria’s leading job placements platform, introduced a recruitment solution that aimed to use a mix of HR experts and our automated matching algorithm to sort and rank candidates that best match the criteria an employer is looking for.

Fast forward to June 2021, the leading recruitment portal introduced an improved way to curb the challenge of recruiting in Nigeria with the enhanced Best Match product that helps employers find the best match for their roles in just ten working days. This product has been tagged – #ANewWaytoMatch.

This new and improved recruitment solution is an automated candidate matching system that saves employers time and effort by screening, testing, and ranking the high volume of candidates received for an application, matching them with the best fit faster. With this product, employers get a shortlist of 10 “qualified” and “tested” candidates who match their job description the best in only 10 working days.

Speaking on the product, Rolake Rosiji, CEO of Jobberman Nigeria noted that with over a decade in the recruitment industry, they understand the challenge of finding the best fit for a job role in any company.

“That is why we are pleased to reintroduce our Best Match product. As an innovative and technologically driven company, we have taken the feedback from all our customers and improved our product by incorporating artificial intelligence to ensure that employers get a shortlist of “qualified” and “tested” candidates who match their job description the best and spend less time in the hiring process,” Rosiji further said.

With the Best Match, employers get a complimentary assessment worth N32, 000; increased visibility and reach by matching the job roles; transparency by providing real-time information with a fully interactive view of all applicants; and an automated report and a detailed summary of the selection. Employers get this and more for the best market price possible.