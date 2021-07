Nigerians spent more for a pot of the much-loved Jollof in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting rising food prices and worsening living conditions. According to the SBM Intelligence Jollof Index report for Q2 2021, released this morning, the average cost of making a pot of Jollof for the typical Nigerian household rose 6.9 percent…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login