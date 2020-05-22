JNI calls for Fatwa to regulate this year Eid-el-Fitr Celebration

As the Nigerian Muslims prepared for this year Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the Jama’atu Nasril Islam, under the leadership of, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General JNI, has called on the organisation` s Fatwa Committee, to come up with fatwa, regarding this year edition of the annual Islamic festival.

The Sultan Abubakar, who is also the president-general of the JNI, said the call is coming on the heels of due consultations, as well as considerations of the current state of the COVID -19 pandemic and the serious threat it poses to life.

This was contained in a statement signed by Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, secretary-general of the JNI, made available to BusinessDay on Thursday, indicates that organisation under the leadership of the Sultan, has reached a decision that this year`s edition of the Eid-el-Fitr congregation prayer that is usually held in the outskirts of towns and cities be suspended.

“The JNI has directed that the Eid-el-Fitr Prayer be observed by all Muslims at home with family members or alone as the case may be and that the ‘Eid-el-Fitr Prayers is two RAKA’AT. Seven (7) TAKBIRAT to be pronounced in the first RAKA’AT, including the opening TAKBIR. Then SURATUL FATIHA is read and any other SURAH, preferably SURATUL A’ALA.

“While in the second RAKAH, five (5) TAKBIRAT be pronounced. Then SURATUL FATIHA is read and any other SURAH, preferably SURATUL GHASHIYAH. In the case of praying at home, as it may be, the KHUTBAH(sermon) is suspended.

“All above is based on the Hadith of Anas Bn Malik in Sahih al-Bukhari and Maliki School of law decisions, in MUKHTASAR, as explained by Al-Kharshi and Al-Munah al-Jalil. However, in states where Governments have reached concrete decisions to observe the ‘Eid-el-Fitr prayer, based on their medical experts advice, strictest measures of distancing, face masks and sanitizers be taken to protect worshipers. In this case, neighbourhood mosques can be utilized if it becomes necessary.

“Ulama should fear Allah, the Most High and be matured enough in guarding their utterances and actions for the overall interest of the DEEN and the Ummah.

“Nigerian Muslims are therefore called upon to reflect their minds to the good virtues of the month of Ramadan and keep to its teachings all through their respective lives, as the Lord of Ramadan, is still and shall remain The Lord of other months, above all keeps the records of our actions and inactions. More so, Muslims are reminded to keep to the ordinances of the Glorious Qur’an, for the prestige of the Muslim Ummah” the statement explained.

JNI, therefore, wish all Muslim faithful an accepted Ramadan Fast and successful ‘Eid-el-Fitr, and in the same vein, Muslims are urged not to forget the Sitta-Shawwal, i.e the six-days recommended fasting, that follows Ramadan Fasting as recommended by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).