Muslim students seek end to killings in Southern Kaduna

Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) has urged both the Federal and Kaduna State governments to stop the continued killings in Southern Kaduna.

President of the Lagos Area Unit of the society, Miftahudeen Thanni, made the call while speaking with news men in Lagos, saying it was high time the government put stringent measures in place to ensure the safety of lives and properties in Southern Kaduna.

Thanni, who recently took over as the president of the society, while addressing salient national issues, on Tuesday, urged the government to fish out those perpetrating the heinous crimes.

“One of the primary responsibilities of government is to secure the citizens and the properties of the citizens. Because of this we implore the government to do the needful, the government is trying but they have not done their best, if they can do better I think this will be a forgotten issue.

“I also want to implore citizens and indigenes of Kaduna especially Southern Kaduna in particular to embrace peace at all time, not only by speech but by all their activities.

“They should be tolerant at all time in order to enthrone enduring peace in Kaduna at all time,” he said.

Thanni also called on both the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government to reach a consensus on the controversy surrounding the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

MSSN said the controversy is saddening and weakens the hope in the reformation of the education sector, “It will be unfair for the resolvable difference to affect the resumption of millions of Nigerian students at the end of the coronavirus lockdown,” he said.

It further decried the poor funding of education in the country, saying it is having negative effect on output across all levels.

“The government must understand that massive investment in education is a guarantee for achievements in economic development and the well-being of their citizens.”

Thanni used the occasion to present members of the new executive of the organisation and assured that the new exco would focus on human capital development and maintain cordiality with society and governmental agencies.