Jeff Bankz emerges brand ambassador for Martell Nigeria

Martell Nigeria has introduced Jeff Bankz, Reality Tv star and fashion enthusiast, as its brand ambassador.

The brand disclosed this during the official launch of its first-ever Martell House in Nigeria which took place in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos.

Introducing the brand ambassador, Elizabeth Anthony, brand manager for Martell Nigeria, said: “We were looking for a pacesetter; someone whose audacity was easily identifiable, whose boldness empowered curiosity and had the passion to inspire others to push the Martell culture forward. Jeff Bankz encapsulates these qualities and we are glad to have him represent the brand positively in a multitude of settings.”

Jeff Bankz brings a unique background to his role as a brand ambassador for Martell Nigeria. In this capacity, Jeff Bankz’s role is to educate consumers, customers & distributors on Martell with exclusive training, tastings, etc. while generating brand awareness through word-of-mouth marketing.

On his part, Jeff Bankz who was proud to begin the journey with Martell defined Martell House as a premium lifestyle experience like never before.

“The crowd tonight is amazing and I’m so honored to have my family and friends celebrate the essence of Martell with me. When you represent a brand like Martell with a huge history and heritage, it’s easier to be fully self-confident and assured in terms of motivating people and selling the brand. I’m constantly talking about Martell whenever I can, not because I have to, but because I love to!” he said.

Setting the tone for what was described as one of the most exciting events of the season, Martell House ushered in the Swift One’s to a rich blend of mystery, entertainment and high fashion through the guests.

The star studded event was attended by celebrities, HNIs and public figures clad in their ‘A touch of African elegance’ themed fits including Nollywood actors – Daniel Etim Effiong, Mofe Duncan, Efa Iwara; Public Figures- Diane Russet, Denrele Edun, Ozo, Uti Nwachukwu, Orange Nerd; Tech Gurus- Joshua Chibueze, Co-Founder of PiggyVest & Abiodun Olawale Cole, Country Manager for Vetifly amongst others.

The experience was heightened with a performance by Niniola, DJ face-off between DJ Paranormal & DJ Spellz and performances from the best in the game – Do2dtun.

Martell House was set up in a way that it captured the rich blue colours of the brand including aesthetically pleasing sets for a lot of screengrab moments. Guests had the opportunity to enjoy the Nigerian Swift Sour, a cocktail curated specially by Martell for Nigeria.

Amongst several highlights of the evening was a Vinyl music wall that showcased Jeff’s favourite records and guests had the pleasure of taking the party home as the collection of songs were made available on a curated Martell House playlist on Apple Music & Spotify.