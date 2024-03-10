Jandor accuses Tinubu of running Nigeria like an enterprise

Abdulazeez Adediran popularly known as Jandor, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship in Lagos State for the 2023 election has accused President Bola Tinubu of running the country like an enterprise with emphasis on revenue generation.

Jandor noted that since Tinubu assumed office in May last year his policies had been to accumulating revenue at the expenses of the welfare of Nigerians, noting that citizens had become poorer while their purchasing power had dropped significantly.

Jandor stated this on Sunday at a program organised to host members of his campaign council and other stakeholders in Ikeja.

He said President Tinubu should have put in place modalities for cushioning the effect of his economic reforms on Nigerians before announcing them, while rubbishing the palliative plans announced by the administration.

According to Jandor, “God has blessed you, you are now the President that you have always wanted take care of the people, you can’t run a government as if you are running a profit organisation.

“The approach they are adopting towards solving the economic problem is wrong.

The palliative can’t solve it; if you give me one bag of rice today is it the same bag of rice I would use to buy drug?

“Did you set up a minimum wage committee before removing fuel subsidy? Tinubu should have done that and review minimum wage before removing fuel subsidy.

“Even if you decide to pay any amount as mummy wage now who is going to make up for the suffering over the last one year?”.

The former gubernatorial candidate, condemned the forex policies of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), saying it was obvious that the apex bank was simply unsure of what to do.

..Says no plan to dump PDP

Speaking further, he advised the President to look beyond his political associates and pick capable hands that can work with him to solve the nation’s present economic challenges.

Speaking on the state of PDP in Lagos, Jandor said he had no plan to dump the party and was committed towards building a formidable party ahead of future polls.

He noted that by the constitution of the PDP he was now the leader of the party in Lagos State, urging several leaders who worked against his interest in last year’s gubernatorial election to examine themselves and where they belong going forward.

“If I have declared for PDP I have stayed here and I would. I’m the leader of PDP in Lagos state, l’m saying this with all due respect to all leaders that I met in PDP, they should know

that it is a constitutional matter unless I choose to leave and I am not going anywhere”, Jandor added.

Jandor stressed that the outcome of his petition at the Supreme Court came to him as a shock, noting that apex court was not sincere, while condemning the electoral process in the country.

In the March 2023 gubernatorial election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the March 18 Lagos governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP), who scored 312,329 votes.

Jandor of the PDP came a distant third with 62,449 votes. However, the PDP candidate challenged the result of the election and originality of secondary school certificate of Governor Sanwo-Olu up to the Supreme Court.

The apex court dismissed the appeal filed by Jandor, the court ruled that the subject matter was a pre-election issue and ought not to have been brought before the tribunal.