Jamika Entertainment Artists get 6 nominations at Top Naija Music Awards

Entertainment Company and music label Jamika Entertainment and its artists have been nominated for six award categories at the 2021 Top Naija Music Awards.

The record label, which manages the artists’ Sultan a.k.a Afroboy, Yung Bos, Church of Men, and Koredianx, have been recognised for their amazing song releases for the year and their philanthropy in supporting youth in the Lagos environs.

Sultan’s Afroboy album was nominated for Best Album of the year and he also got nominated for Next Rated Revelation Act.

Yung Bos got nominated for Best Collaboration, the 15-year-old artist who recently signed on to the music label early this year.

The label’s producer Dave Dexterity Achina had a nomination for Best Music Producer, also the head of operations for the entertainment house, Stanley Ihensekhien was nominated for Best Young Entertainment Entrepreneur, while the music company itself was nominated for Best Record Label.

Stanley Ihensekhien spoke about their excitement of being nominated and ensued confidence in them winning all the awards.

“We are excited and overly pleased with the nominations, it just shows how much our work speaks for itself and the recognition we are getting is worth it.

“This award is the necessary step we must take from looking to win bigger prizes like the Grammy and we are confident with our talent we can achieve it,” Ihensekhien said.

The Top Naija Music Awards which recognizes fast-rising artists in the music industry has been won by notable names like Korede Bello and Reekado Banks.

The 8th edition for 2021 looks to continue the trend of crowning the next music superstars. The winner would be announced on December 23, 2021, while the award presentation would take place in Lagos on January 9, 2021.