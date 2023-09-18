Iyabo Ojo calls for peaceful protest over Mohbad’s death

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has called for a peaceful protest over the controversial death of fast-rising singer Mohbad.

In an Instagram Live video, Ojo said the protest would be held this week and called on parents and youths to join her. She also said the protesters would send a letter to “all the respectable offices and also to international bodies.”

“We are not coming to fight, but we are coming to your office so that you can understand that we need justice,” Ojo said in the video.

The protest date has not yet been announced, but Ojo said she would “get back to the general public on that.”

Mohbad, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, was allegedly assaulted by members of his record label, Marlian Music, in October 2022. He sustained severe injuries and was hospitalized for several days.

The singer has since left Marlian Music and accused the label of negligence and brutality. The label has denied the allegations.

Mohbad’s death has sparked outrage among Nigerians, who have called for justice. Ojo’s call for a protest will likely amplify the demand for accountability further.