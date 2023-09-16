Lagos police constitutes team to investigate Mohbad’s death

Lagos police have launched a full-scale investigation into the death of singer Mohbad, following public outcry and a preliminary police review.

Police Commissioner Idowu Owohunwa has constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department to coordinate the investigation, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Public Relations Officer for the Lagos State Police Command, said in an official statement on Saturday evening.

The team, which is made up of experienced homicide detectives, has been tasked with gathering all allegations, suspicions, and insinuations from various sources about the singer’s death and conducting a professional, diligent, and timely investigation to establish the facts, clear all doubts, and ensure that justice is manifestly served.

The Lagos State Government has pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has assured that the case will be expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.

The Lagos State Police Command is appealing to the public for help in providing useful information. Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department on 08036885727.

Police have assured the public that the progress of the investigation will be shared as much as legally and professionally permissible.