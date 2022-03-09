IWD: NEPZA to establish free trade zone for women businesses

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) on Tuesday informed that approval for the establishment of Amazon Special Economic Zones which will serve as a hub for all women related businesses is underway.

The zone pledged to provide a wider business corridor for prospective women investors to access the country’s Free Trade Zones. Adesoji Adesugba, NEPZA Managing Director made the remark to celebrate International Women’s Day in Abuja.

Adesugba said the Authority’s investment drive to fast track the country’s industrialization could be achieved even faster when huge clusters of women investors were encouraged to leverage on the various incentives at special business enclaves.

He explained that the Authority was seriously mulling the expansion of the corridor to attract women to leverage on the variety of value chains in agro-allied; health; hospitality; estate; and gem stones among others.

Read also: Strengthening women-led organisations in trade facilitation in Africa

“We are committed to assisting Nigerian Women and others from across the world who have the requisite financial capacity to explore the zones for businesses. Only recently, we met with the Women Business Group from the National Association of Chambers of Commerce Mines Industry and Agriculture (NACCIMA) to discuss business and collaboration possibilities,” a statement from Martins Odeh, Head, corporate communications, NEPZA quoted him saying.

“They have outlined their areas of interest and we are assiduously working on them. Adesugba added.

The NEPZA boss further said that the resilience nature of women coupled with their prudence in management of resources set them apart as a huge human resource block that must be unleashed to speed up the country’s growth.

Adesugba, in expressing satisfaction with the manner women had positioned themselves to leverage on all-compassing opportunities, said that the women international day had always been an additional impetus to drum support for equal treatment of the gender.