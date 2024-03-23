IWD: Jobberman’s ‘She’s More’ campaign to upskill 558,000 Nigerian women

Jobberman, one of the leading recruitment and HR solutions providers in Sub-Saharan Africa, has launched its latest gender responsiveness campaign focused on elevating entrepreneurship and vocational training for 558,000 young women across Nigeria.

According to the company, the campaign will focus on young women in Kaduna, Kano, Adamawa, Ondo, Katsina, Bauchi, Delta, Ogun, Benue, Edo, Lagos, and Oyo states.

The campaign, tagged ‘She’s More’ and launched at a press conference in Lagos, is a female-focused social awareness initiative created to elevate vocational skill training among women and empower them in fields such as beads crafts, soap making, perfume production, Insecticide production, and more.

According to Jobberman, the goal is to train over 558,000 young women in business management, vocational skills, soft skills, and financial literacy and to support about 204,000 of them to start their businesses and help them become employers of labour.

Samantha Ifezulike, Head of HR Jobberman Nigeria and Lead Advisor, She’s More Initiative, said: “International Women’s Month is a strategic period for us to launch this initiative. It is a testament to our commitment to invest in women and accelerate the economic independence and advancement of women in Nigeria.

“Our focus of vocational training is to fill the business structure and skills knowledge gap in that sector of the economy. The ‘She’s More’ initiative is designed to deliver targeted intervention programs based on insights gathered on the specific needs of each of our learning states,” she said further.

According to a 2023 report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), women had a higher percentage of unemployment rate in the third quarter of 2023.

While women have a higher rate of informal employment and self-employment than men, they suffer significant challenges that impede growth including lack of proper business skills and knowledge, improper business structure, and access to finance.

The She’s More Initiative, being implemented by Jobberman Nigeria is in continuation of its ongoing partnership with the Mastercard Foundation’s Young Nigeria Works and social media influencers, Omotara Akanni and Titilope Adedeokun were among the guests present at the press conference launch event.